EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High boys basketball junior forward Jordan Bush came up big in the late stages of the Tigers' 58-51 win over Belleville West Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym, as he went seven-of-eight at the free-throw line in scoring 11 points to help the Tigers on to the win.

It was a huge win for Edwardsville, bouncing back from a very disappointing loss to Collinsville on Friday night, and after the game, a very enthusiastic Bush was feeling wonderful.

"I feel great," Bush said during a very delightful postgame interview. "It was a good win. I love winning. I'm glad we won that," he said with a smile and laugh. "It should be up from here now," he said to the laughs and smiles of himself and his teammates.

When asked about the Tigers' mindset going into the game against the Maroons, Bush thought about it for a few moments before answering.

"Honestly, today, we just came with a lot of energy, because we were ready for this," Bush said. "We wanted this. We wanted revenge from Collinsville. We had to win, so we decided to come up and do what we had to do, do our thing, execute, and it just worked out for us."

The Tigers all came up big in the endgame, with Bush's free throw shooting, a clutch offensive rebound by Isayah Kloster, and a 19-0 run in the first and second quarters that helped turn the game in Edwardsville's favor.

"Great, everything was great," Bush said. "Amazing. All amazing. I love it all."

The team is continuing to work hard in their practice sessions, forming a very close and tight bond within in the team, and it's something Bush really feels helps the mindset of the team overall.

"Great. It's great, it's awesome," Bush said. "We're all bonding together, we're all working together to be better and be better than we can be. Every practice, we're getting better, honestly."

The Tigers face another big game Friday night at a very resurgent Alton team that saw its three-game winning streak stopped Tuesday night in a 60-40 loss at Collinsville. The teams have met each other twice already, with the Tigers coming out on top both times and Bush knows that the Redbirds will be ready to go.

"Just work hard in practice; that's all I can say, honestly," Bush said. "Just be ready for them, because we know what they're going to do. we know what they're capable of. We've already played them two times, we've just got to bring it. Just gotta bring it.'

Bush is also feeling optimistic about some big success for the team during the second half of the season.

"Yes, of course, of course," Bush said with a smile.