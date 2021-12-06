EDWARDSVILLE - Basketball player Jaeden Rush has had a love of the game since he was in second grade. Rush, a sophomore, is off to a strong start for the Knights and the Metro East Lutheran High School Male Athlete of the Month.

"I would like to thank my coaches and teammates," Rush said. "Making the All-Tourney team in our tournament is one of my biggest accomplishments so far."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anthony Smith is Rush's head varsity boys coach at MELHS.

Rush said overall he "just loves having fun" on the hardwoods.

"It would be a dream to play in college, and my dream school to play would be Duke University," he said. "I used to play football but stopped to focus on basketball."

More like this:

Drew Winslow Reflects On Triad's Historic Basketball Journey, He Now Prepares For Baseball Season
Mar 13, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: Taylor Weber Will Be A Key To MELHS' Softball Success
Mar 17, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Riley Nelson Off To Great Start As Edwardsville Softball Pitcher, Is 2-0
Mar 24, 2025
St. Louis City Set For Reunion With Their First Ever Head Coach
Mar 21, 2025
SIUE'S Ray'Sean Taylor, A Collinsville Native, Named Player Of Year In OVC
Mar 4, 2025

 