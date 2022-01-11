PIASA - Hank Bouillon, a Southwestern High School junior, is one who loves the game of basketball. Bouillon has been a basketball player for eight years and says he enjoys it most because it is "fun at all times."

Bouillon is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"I play the best I can at all times," he said. "I thank my parents and all of my previous and current coaches for helping me be the person and athlete I am. Jason Darr is the head coach of the Southwestern boys basketball team. I believe playing sports has made me a more mature and respectful person."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Bouillon is a multi-sport athlete and also enjoys baseball, where his prime position is as a catcher.

He spends much of his time in the outdoors hunting and also loves time on the farm.

Bouillon is also an outstanding student and has a 3.9 grade-point average at Southwestern.

More like this:

Southwestern's Josie Hagen: A Force on the Court and Field, She Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month
Mar 13, 2025
Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Guard Cason Robinson Had Big Impact On Court
Mar 12, 2025
Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of The Month: Griffins' Izzie Vernasky Named Special Mention In IHSA Class 1A All-State Team
Mar 19, 2025
Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month: Kyridas Orr Was Valuable Sixth Player For Alton Girls Basketball Team
Mar 19, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month: Multi-Sports Star Jack Piening Making Waves At Civic Memorial
Feb 11, 2025

 