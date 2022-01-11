PIASA - Hank Bouillon, a Southwestern High School junior, is one who loves the game of basketball. Bouillon has been a basketball player for eight years and says he enjoys it most because it is "fun at all times."

Bouillon is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

"I play the best I can at all times," he said. "I thank my parents and all of my previous and current coaches for helping me be the person and athlete I am. Jason Darr is the head coach of the Southwestern boys basketball team. I believe playing sports has made me a more mature and respectful person."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Bouillon is a multi-sport athlete and also enjoys baseball, where his prime position is as a catcher.

He spends much of his time in the outdoors hunting and also loves time on the farm.

Bouillon is also an outstanding student and has a 3.9 grade-point average at Southwestern.

More like this: