PIASA - It’s always special to play on Senior Night, and for Southwestern High School boys basketball guard Carson Cooley, he had been dreaming of it for a long time. He mentioned that he was nervous to start the game and called it a little scary.

Carson did seem a little tense in the early going but he transformed in the second half in the recent Piasa Birds boys basketball game against Litchfield. He put up an astonishing 25-point performance to make sure he will never forget the night. His side was trailing the Litchfield Purple Panthers 30-24 at halftime but with his help, the Piasa Birds came storming back to tie it up at 42 after three quarters.

“I was thinking we’re right back in this, like let’s go, let’s win this game. I really wanted that win tonight,” Cooley said after the game.

In the end, his excellent performance wasn’t enough as Southwestern lost the game 68-61.

The Piasa Birds lost a close one to East Alton-Wood River 44-31 on Saturday in the Greenville Regional, so Cooley's Senior Night will remain one of the highlights of his senior season.



