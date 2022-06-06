EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School baseball team will be playing in the Super-Sectionals today (Monday, June 6). Senior Spencer Stearns has been a huge key to their success offensively and defensively.

On Saturday, the Tigers won 10-0 in their last game against Minooka in the Sectional Championship. Stearns went 3-3 with five RBIs. He had singles in the first and second inning. In the fourth, he flew out to center but it was still good for a run.

He stepped back into the batter's box in the fifth inning with runners on second and third. He launched a curveball over the fence in left-center field for a three-run homer to make it 10-0 Tigers. It was his eighth home run of the season. Stearns has been a standout all season for the Tigers and is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

"We came in here expecting a tough game, so we played every inning, every pitch and came out with the win," Stearns said after the sectional win.

Stearns gets it done with his bat, but he can also throw with their best. He has a perfect 10-0 record this season and boasts a .52 ERA. He leads the pitching rotation with 75 strikeouts this year.

Stearns is expected to take the mound this afternoon as the Tigers take on Plainfield North in the Super-Sectionals. That game starts at 4:30 p.m. Monday and will be played at Illinois Wesleyan University.

