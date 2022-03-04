SIUE (2-4) vs. Western Michigan (1-5)March 4-6Roy E. Lee Field / Simmons Baseball Complex

SIUE starting pitching:

Game 1: RHP Noah Matheny (0-0)

Game 2: TBA

Game 3: RHP Brant Glidewell (0-0)

Game 4: RHP Collin Baumgartner (2-0)

LAST WEEKEND: The Cougars dropped two of three in a weekend series at Mercer. SIUE took the Sunday game for its second win of the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

HOMER HAPPY: The Cougars are tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead in home runs with 11, despite playing the least amount of games in the league. Brett Johnson and Josh Ohl are tied atop the league with three homers apiece. SIUE returns three players who hit at least 10 home runs, led by 13 from Brady Bunten , which is No. 6 on SIUE's single season list, and the second most in a season in the Division I era. Ole Arntson hit 11 home runs and Johnson finished with 10 long balls last year.

HURLERS: SIUE pitchers open the weekend second in the OVC with an earned run average of 3.96. The Cougars also are second in the league with an opponent's average of .211. Taylor Bruninga is tied for the league lead with a 0.00 ERA, while Kaid Karnes is seventh at 1.42.

STRIKE FORCE: SIUE pitchers are averaging 9.00 strikeouts per nine innings, which is third best in the OVC. Karnes is third individually at 12.79 strikeouts per nine innings, while Brant Glidewell is eighth at 9.90.

SUSPENDED: SIUE opened the home season with Saint Louis Feb. 22, sort of. The Cougars and Billikens were suspended after six innings in a 9-9 game due to weather. They are scheduled to complete the game April 5 when SIUE visits SLU.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE faced Western Michigan in a four-game series last year in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Cougars won three of four in the series.

