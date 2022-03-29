EDWARDSVILLE - Senior baseball player Mason McMurray is a key player for the Granite City High School baseball team both as a pitcher, in the field, and at the plate.

McMurray has contributed defensively to the Warriors, making several good plays in helping the Warriors to a 2-2 start. He's also considered one of the team's hardest workers, making positive contributions and helping out on the team wherever he's needed.

For his efforts on the baseball field this early season, McMurray has been selected as Granite's Stillwater Senior Living male Athlete of the Month.

McMurray, who plays for head coach Scott Smallie, felt the Warriors played hard and well against the Tigers in a recent game, especially in a rally that led to three runs in the top of the fifth inning, and actually had the potential game-tying run on deck before the Tigers countered by scoring five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

"I feel like we put in a good effort as a team overall," McMurray said during a post-game interview, "but it just started too late. The first inning, things just kind of got away from us and we have to kind of prevent that from happening in the future."

All three runs in the Warrior fifth came without the benefit of a hit, and that's usually a good sign of a team that takes advantage of situations to do well.

"Yeah, I mean, if we can score three runs without getting a hit," McMurray said, "imagine what we can do when we do hit the ball. If we can keep doing that in the future, we've got good things coming."

McMurray does feel that his team is off to a strong start, and feels both positive and optimistic about the direction that Granite will be taking this season.

"We started off strong," McMurray said, "we had a first game of the season win and then, two tough teams after the first game. But I like the way we're looking so far. I think we've got a good season ahead of us."

McMurray's goals for himself are very simple and attainable.

"Hit the ball hard and everywhere," McMurray said to himself, with a smile. And for the team?

"Pitchers throwing strikes, working down in the zone," McMurray said. "Scoring lots of runs on offense and playing good defense."

It's still a good start for the Warriors and McMurray is very hopeful that things will soon start coming together for the team.

"Yes, sir, hopefully," McMurray said. "That's the plan."

