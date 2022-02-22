SIUE (1-2) vs.

Saint Louis (1-2)

Starters:

SIUE: RHP Alec Kubik (0-0)

SLU: LHP Grant Fremion (0-1)

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball returns to Simmons Complex Tuesday to open the 2022 home season against Saint Louis.

The Cougars: are 1-2 after winning a game at Southeastern Louisiana opening weekend. SIUE has the second-best earned run average in the OVC at 2.16 following opening weekend. The Cougars also have the second-best opponent's batting average at .225 and are second in strikeouts per nine innings at 11.16. Offensively, SIUE is fifth in the league in batting average at .240, but the Cougars are tied for the league lead with three home runs.

The Billikens: are 1-2 after winning a game at Bowling Green opening weekend. Saint Louis is hitting .231 which is fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Billikens earned run average sits at 9.33, which is seventh in the A-10.

The Series: The Billikens are one of the Cougars' most-played rivals. SIUE holds a 48-35 lead in the all-time series. Last year, SIUE won three of the four games between the two teams, including both games in Edwardsville.

