JERSEYVILLE - Jersey baseball hurler junior Easton Heafner had a day this week he will never forget when he pitched a no-hitter and was one play away from a perfect game. He faced a minimum amount of batters - 35 pitches - and his team won 12-0 over Hillsboro in a shortened five-inning game.

Heafner said it was the first no-hitter of his career and described it as "a really cool experience."

"All my teammates and coaches were cheering me on, the defense behind me," he said. "No-hitter that was my first time was a big part of it. Just going out there and having the confidence we could win the game was the key. I couldn't ask for more support from the coaches and the team."

Jersey baseball has been on a hot streak lately with five straight wins. The Panthers baseball team is now 6-5 overall on the season. Heafner is a Jersey Community High School Male Athlete of the Month.

Heafner said he definitely found a groove in the Hillsboro game Tuesday after a few innings.

"I like to keep the tempo up and I try to pitch quickly and not be out there very long," he said. "It was a cold day, but I stayed warm by playing catch when I wasn't hitting."

Heafner said he loves playing with his teammates and it meant a lot for him to achieve a no-hitter with this Panther squad. Heafner is a three-sport athlete, also playing football and basketball.

He said he really enjoys batting behind Panthers' slugger Zack Weiner.

"It gives me confidence when Zack is always on base," Heafner said.

Heafner said he is excited for what remains for the Panther baseball season and believes the team, because they are such a tight-knit group, will continue to improve under long-time respected head baseball coach Darrin Perdun.

Jersey defeated Litchfield 12-2 on Wednesday to move to 6-5 overall but fell to Marquette Catholic on Thursday. The Panthers host Springfield Southeast at 10 a.m. on Saturday and CM at 4:30 p.m. Monday. On Wednesday, Jersey travels to CM for another baseball game.

