IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN

CARROLLTON 4, PAWNEE 0: Carrollton's baseball squad scored two runs in both the third and seventh innings to eliminate Pawnee and win the Calhoun regional.

Grant Pohlman had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo homer, for the Hawks, while Lucas Howard had a hit and RBI, Kyle Leonard, Gus Coonrod, Boden Flowers and Travis Evans all had hits and Jackson Cotner had an RBI.

Pohlman went all the way on the mound for Carrollton, striking out seven.

"Our regional started off strong behind senior Gus Coonrod," Carrollton head coach Ryan Howard said. "Gus was able to get us started with a five-inning, 75-pitch game against Nokomis. It was a fun win that was able to set us up for senior Grant Pohlman versus Pawnee.

"To get the win versus Pawnee our Boys did everything we asked them to do. Grant went seven innings with one hit and allowed 3 BB's, 7KO's, and no runs. Behind the plate, Kyle Leonard allowed no stolen bases and picked off a courtesy runner at second base. The third inning was a big momentum push for us.

"Gus Coonrod got a good base hit followed by a walk to Grant Pohlman. Gus was able to advance On a wild pitch that put him in scoring position for Jackson Cotner to sacrifice and bunt him in. Lucas Howard then was able to drive in Grant Pohlman's courtesy runner Matt Beirmann. The seventh-inning Kyle Leonard had an infield single setting up Grant Grant Pohlman for his to run shot to left-center. Grant Was able to finish the night with a little help from his infield and striking out the final batter."

The Hawks are now 12-15 and advance to the Greenville Sectional at Greenville University, where they will play Marissa-Coulterville, who won the Waterloo Gibault Catholic sectional over the host Hawks 13-8, in the first semifinal Wednesday at Robert E. Smith Field at 4:30 p.m. The Indians were eliminated at 17-6.

Below are images from the regional:

