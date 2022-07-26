Barnes-Jewish Hospital Named To U.S. News & World Report’s Prestigious Honor Roll Of “Best Hospitals,” Ranking 11th In The Nation And 1st In Missouri.

ST. LOUIS - Barnes-Jewish Hospital and its physician partners at Washington University School of Medicine have been named one of America’s “Best Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report. Barnes-Jewish ranked No. 11 in the nation, moving up six spots from its previous position on the publication’s elite honor roll of the country’s top 20 hospitals. The report also ranked Barnes-Jewish as No. 1 in Missouri and No. 1 in the metro St. Louis area.

BJC’s Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Christian Hospital also achieved high marks in the state and the local region. Missouri Baptist was ranked No. 2 in metro St. Louis and No. 3 in Missouri, while Christian Hospital was rated No. 5 in metro St. Louis and No. 11 in the state. In the pediatric rankings announced in June, BJC’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital was among the Best Children’s Hospitals in the country in all 10 ranked pediatric specialties.

“We are pleased to see so many of our BJC hospitals earn recognition from U.S. News in 2022,” says Rich Liekweg, BJC HealthCare president and CEO. “Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s consistent distinction among the leading hospitals in the country is a source of pride for BJC and a validation that the highest quality medical care is available to patients here in our own community. It is also gratifying to see Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Christian Hospital receive well-deserved recognition among adult community hospitals for delivering top care in multiple specialties. We are grateful to our Washington University physician partners, our community physicians and our dedicated caregivers all across BJC who make these extraordinary achievements possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the 2022 Honor Roll, Barnes-Jewish ranked nationally in 11 specialties: cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; diabetes & endocrinology; ear, nose & throat; gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; neurology & neurosurgery; obstetrics & gynecology; orthopedics; pulmonology & lung surgery; and urology. Barnes-Jewish was also recognized as high performing (top 10% of all evaluated hospitals) in the rheumatology specialty. Of the more than 4,500 hospitals evaluated, only 164 were ranked nationally in at least one specialty.

“We have again been recognized as a national leader thanks to the skill and passion of our Barnes-Jewish team members and Washington University physician colleagues, bedside and behind the scenes, who are committed to delivering exceptional care,” says Dr. John Lynch, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “It is an honor to appear on this prestigious list for the 29th time, but most of all, we are honored to serve our community, and patients from across the country, when they need us most.”

Missouri Baptist Medical Center was recognized as “high performing” in three specialties, and Christian Hospital was recognized as high performing in one specialty.

U.S. News & World Report also rates hospitals on a scale of High Performing, Average or Below Average in 20 common procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, spinal fusion, stroke, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and uterine cancer surgery. Barnes-Jewish was rated high-performing in all 20 categories, Missouri Baptist in 15 categories, and Christian Hospital in seven.

The rankings have been published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the magazine’s August issue.

More like this: