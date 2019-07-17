Matthew 28 (NKJV) 18 And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.

Matthew 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

Matthew 20 teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Amen.

This passage is known as the Great Commission. Jesus gave His disciples these instructions to follow until the end of time as we know it. Making disciples refers to encouraging others to become Jesus followers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next directive is baptism. Have you been baptized? Many believers have neglected this seemingly minor point in the Christian walk with Jesus. What makes it major is that the Lord told us to do it. It then becomes an issue of obedience. C'mon, Rog, it's not that big an issue. Maybe.

John 14 (NIV) 23 Jesus replied, “Anyone who loves me will obey my teaching. My Father will love them, and we will come to them and make our home with them."

Now it's an issue of whether or not we love Jesus. Okay, so what can I do about it? There are several options. Contact your own pastor and church and arrange for it. If you do not have a pastor and church, come out to Raging Rivers on July 21st. Our church holds an open baptism service there every year. The baptism service begins at 1 p.m. at the Swirl Pool.

Take this step of faith, you won't be sorry. My name is Roger and I am your friend. God bless you!

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: