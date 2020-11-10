ROXANA — Illinois-based Fire Equipment company, Banner Fire Equipment, Inc has added a new Chief Financial Officer to their growing team. Terry Lammers, CVA has over 28 years of experience in business advisement and finance.

In July 2014, Lammers launched Innovative Business Advisors, a brokerage firm that helps others buy and sell companies, perform business valuations, and provide exit planning.

To add to his qualifications, in August 2018, Lammers published a book entitled: “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know: Everything You Need to Know To Buy Or Sell a Business.”

When asked about his new role, Lammers responded: “As a second-generation volunteer firefighter, I have been around the fire service my whole life. I have known and worked with Mike Sr. and Mike Jr. in various capacities for over 20 years. It is an exciting opportunity to join Mike, Jr as CFO of Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. and help him pursue numerous opportunities and the growth of this great organization. Besides, who wouldn't want to work for a Firetruck Company!”

Lammers began working for Banner on October 19th, 2020, and will continue with the company as CFO indefinitely.

