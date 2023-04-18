EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man to a total of 50 years in federal prison after he murdered a security guard during a bank robbery in East St. Louis in August 2021.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, pled guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence. After his imprisonment, the defendant will serve five years of supervised release. Quinn was also ordered to pay $7,280 in restitution.

“Although this sentence won’t bring back Ted Horn, it’s a small sigh of relief that the man responsible for taking his life will spend the foreseeable future in federal prison for his crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Swift action by the FBI, the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department led to this successful investigation, and I applaud their efforts to remove this dangerous, uncivilized criminal from society.”

FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said, “Today’s significant sentence reflects the severity of Jaylan Quinn’s actions. And while it brings a conclusion to this case, the loss experienced by the family of Ted Horn will last a lifetime. We hope that in some way today’s sentence provides a degree of comfort for the victim’s family.”

“Strong and swift investigation by law enforcement, working with the justice system, enabled us to send a convicted murderer to prison,” said ISP Zone 6 Commander Lt. Mike Lewis. “The Illinois State Police will continue working with our local and federal law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to ensure those breaking the law are held accountable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to court documents, Quinn and Andrew R. Brinkley, 21 of St. Louis, entered First Bank in East St. Louis located at 350 River Park Dr. around 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021. Wearing masks, the pair approached the teller and displayed a demand note.

The note read, “I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE.” After receiving funds, the two men ran toward the door. Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois, was working at the bank as a uniformed security guard and followed the men to observe, but Quinn drew a semi-automatic handgun and fatally shot Horn in the head.

The robbers then fled in a white Lexus sedan. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. Bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect. By 2 p.m. the next day, FBI agents arrested Brinkley and Quinn at Brinkley’s residence in St. Louis.

Agents executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills that were taken during the First Bank robbery and clothing that matched the description of the robbers. A white Lexus sedan was found parked at the residence. Brinkley was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Jan. 12, 2023.

He was ordered to pay $7,280 in restitution and will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. The FBI-Springfield Field Office led the investigation with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura Reppert and Ali Burns prosecuted the case.

More like this: