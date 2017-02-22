EDWARDSVILLE – Last night at the Edwardsville City Council meeting, Bank of Springfield presented a donation in the amount of $30,000 to the “A Better Place to Play Campaign” in support of the Plummer Family Sports Park. The Plummer Family Sports Park will be located near the I-55 corridor in Edwardsville and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for various outdoor sports like baseball, softball, soccer and potentially more.

Justin Huneke, Community Bank President at Bank of Springfield, believes that investing in the community is a win-win situation. “The Edwardsville community is a great place to live and work, and supporting the A Better Place to Play Campaign is just another way to show our support for our town, our citizens, and the families that live here,” said Huneke. “The new sports park will be a great asset for many of us to enjoy, and we are happy to be a part of such an exciting development.”

The “A Better Place to Play” campaign was created in 2015 to raise community funds to help develop three new parks in Edwardsville. Last summer the first of the three parks opened leaving only the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice rink / Teen Center on the table for development.

“The community has really expressed an interest in the new parks, and receiving support from area businesses and individuals has made A Better Place to Play and huge success,” said Mayor Hal Patton. “Bank of Springfield’s $30,000 donation is a great boost to the development of the Plummer Family Sports Park project, as we are currently in the planning phase, and hoping to break ground this fall.”

Mayor Hal Patton also placed emphasis on the new sports park being a collaboration of the community’s ideas and requirements. “Because we want to make sure the community is involved in the planning for the Plummer Family Sports Park, an online survey is available to offer suggestions for its development.” You can find the survey on the A Better Place to Play website at http://www.betterplacetoplay.com. There is also a sports park steering committee leading the charge.

Mayor Patton indicated that grant funding, such as the Metro East Park & Recreation District grant, and sponsorships make up a large percentage of the funds needed to build the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice Hockey Rink/Teen Center.

Area residents interested in contributing to the campaign are being encouraged to make donations through the campaign website (http://www.betterplacetoplay.com) or through the Edwardsville Community Foundation (http://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/). Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation at P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the “A Better Place to Play” campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, please also notate the designated park with your donation. Donations to the campaign are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at www.betterplacetoplay.com or may call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

About Bank of Springfield (BOS)

BOS was founded in 1965 in Springfield, IL and remains locally owned and operated. With over $900 million in assets, BOS serves nine communities. Eight full service branches are located in Springfield, Chatham, Jacksonville, Quincy, Shiloh, Swansea, Staunton and Glen Carbon in Illinois. BOS recently expanded operations into Missouri with a full-service branch in Brentwood.

