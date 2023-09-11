Bank of Madison County Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - An Art Deco building on the corner of South Main and Park Street in Edwardsville is officially the new home of the Bank of Madison County after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held last weekend.

Paul Abert, Market President of the Bank of Madison County, said he’s a lifelong Edwardsville native and SIUE alum who’s been in banking since 1983, and is proud to be serving his hometown community.

“This was an opportunity for me to start Bank of Madison County brand new here, so being in [my] hometown on Main Street, you couldn’t ask for more,” Abert said.

Bank of Madison County is a commercial and retail bank which services businesses and individual customers/clients. Abert said the company is breathing new life into the historic building on Main Street and the “lost art” of community banking.

“We specialize in what is quite an often overused term of ‘community banking.’ I was fortunate in my early career to learn from some of the very best,” he said. “We’re bringing that model back and I think it’s sort of a lost art, so we think we’re doing it a little bit different.

“We’re excited about renovating this old building and bringing it back to life. I hope it resonates with folks that we’re here, we’re on Main Street, and for me as a townie, it’s a good place to be.”

This marks the second historic building on Main Street that Bank of Madison County has occupied, as it was previously located at 100 N. Main St. in the Bohm Building. Abert said it’s always been important for the bank to be part of the downtown community, and emphasized their commitment to the local area is long-term.

“For us, I hope that tells the story that we’re in this for the long run, and that we’re willing to make that commitment to support individuals and businesses that need that relationship-driven set of banking services,” he said.

Abert added he appreciates the support from the community and ceremony attendees, and encouraged the public to “come see us.”

Bank of Madison County is now located at 119 S. Main St. in Edwardsville and can be reached at (618) 656-2882.

