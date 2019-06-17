EDWARDSVILLE - Bank of Hillsboro is partnering with Land of Goshen Community Market to help ensure the market continues to blossom. Bank of Hillsboro will serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the market and is giving Goshen Market Foundation $10,000 over the next two years to use towards making necessary additions and improvements such as a new tent, a new printer, supporting the costs of market employees and expanded marketing efforts.

“The Land of Goshen Community Market is delighted to work with the Bank of Hillsboro this season to make downtown Saturday mornings an even bigger success and help our vendors reach new customers in the region,” said Jessica DeSpain, PhD, president of the Goshen Market Foundation. “The Bank of Hillsboro understands the importance of agriculture and buying local and we are thrilled with the added benefits they’ll provide for our customers.”

Bank of Hillsboro will be offering reusable bags to patrons who visit the market. The bank will also offer a variety of family-friendly crafts including take-home seed packets for kids, flower demonstrations and other educational activities.

“This is a perfect community partnership for Bank of Hillsboro because Goshen Market really encapsulates our values as a bank,” said Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO Misty Borrowman. “Our Bank has a long history of supporting farmers in our area and we believe strongly in doing our part to promote local values and products.”

The market occupies St. Louis Street between Main and Second streets on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon and runs until Oct. 19. The farmer’s market portion will change as the gardening season adapts, but half of the market is agricultural and the other half includes crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pies, breads, artist vendors and much more.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 10 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana and Vandalia.

More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (217) 532-3991.

