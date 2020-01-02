EDWARDSVILLE - The Bank of Hillsboro announced today that it will have a new Edwardsville address and be relocating on Jan. 13.



The bank is relocating its services from its current location at 2200 Troy Road in Edwardsville to 2496 Troy Road, right in front of Home Depot on the corner of Goshen and Troy Road.

Bank of Hillsboro President/CEO Misty Borrowman said because of the branch’s continued growth in the Edwardsville community, a convenient new location was needed.

“The great news for our customers is that this should be a seamless transition that won’t affect their accounts in any way,” said Borrowman. “All of our customer checks, credit cards, account numbers and mobile banking options will stay exactly the same. Our safety deposit boxes will also be securely moved to the new location. Customers will be able to bank at our old location during normal business hours on January 11 and then come to our new location on January 13 with no change in services.”

Borrowman said the new location will offer customers more accessible parking options, contemporary office space and will be an easier location for new customers to find. The new location will continue to have the same phone and fax number.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found atwww.bankhillsboro.comor by calling 618-656-5804.

