Lt. Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department offered a simple tip of “always lock your vehicle and remove items of value to the house” as a key to preventing vehicle burglaries after reports of some recently in the region.

Tharp confirmed reports of a few vehicle break-ins in Godfrey neighborhoods and wanted to suggest people always lock their car doors.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The burglaries involve unlocked vehicles,” he said. “Vehicle burglary is a crime of opportunity. Our citizens can eliminate this opportunity by not leaving property which would temp a burglar (i.e. wallet, electronics, cash). We want to remind our friends and neighbors to close their car doors, close their garage doors and consider exterior lighting.”

Tharp recommended that anyone who notices suspicious activity to report it immediately to local law enforcement.

More like this: