ALTON - A Precious Organization and The YWCA of Alton invite the kids in our community to come out and have fun, eat pizza and play a scrimmage game of basketball with the Alton Police Department at The YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St, Alton, IL. 

Please call The YWCA to register at 618-465-7774.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

More like this:

YWCA Southwestern Illinois Selected As Freezing For Funds Fundraiser Recipient
Apr 1, 2025
YWCA Announces 2025 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars and Ongoing Scholarship Fund Donations
4 days ago
Meet Alton School Board Candidates at Forum Tonight, March 10, 2025
Mar 10, 2025
YWCA Reschedules Alton School Board Candidate Forum
Feb 27, 2025
YWCA and NCNW to Host Two Voter Education Events in Alton
Feb 19, 2025

 