ALTON - A Precious Organization and The YWCA of Alton invite the kids in our community to come out and have fun, eat pizza and play a scrimmage game of basketball with the Alton Police Department at The YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St, Alton, IL.

Please call The YWCA to register at 618-465-7774.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

