Ballin' With A Cop set for this weekend at YWCA of Alton
May 9, 2017 10:32 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - A Precious Organization and The YWCA of Alton invite the kids in our community to come out and have fun, eat pizza and play a scrimmage game of basketball with the Alton Police Department at The YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St, Alton, IL.
Please call The YWCA to register at 618-465-7774.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event is FREE and open to the public.
More like this:
YWCA Announces 2025 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars and Ongoing Scholarship Fund Donations
4 days ago