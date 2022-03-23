ALTON - Emily Baker and Tori Schrimpf both had hat tricks, while Lily Freer came up with a brace (two goals) as Alton went on to an 8-0 girls soccer win over Piasa Southwestern on a rainy Tuesday evening at Public School Stadium.

The game was originally set for Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the Alton High campus, but was moved to the turf field at Public School Stadium and only the varsity match was played. The JV match was called off due to the rain that went through the area.

The Redbirds overcame a slow start to find their game as the first half went along, and in the second half, firing on all cylinders to gain the three points.

"I felt as if we were a little too excited at the beginning of the game," said Alton head coach Gwen Sabo. "We were getting lots of looks on goal, but not taking quality shots. We settled down towards the end of the first half and definitely into the second half, we found our groove."

Baker scored her goals in the sixth, 28th and 38th minutes, with Schrimpf striking in the 43rd, 44th and 47th minutes. Freer scored in the 46th and 52nd minutes to complete her brace and help the Redbirds gain the three points. Lyndsey Miller had three assists for Alton, while Baker, Freer and Josie Paniagua also assisted.

Peyton Baker came up with the clean sheet in goal for the Redbirds.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

