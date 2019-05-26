SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS

LITCHFIELD SECTIONAL FINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, HILLSBORO 0: Bailee Nixon did it again for Southwestern, scattering three hits and fanning nine over five innings, in the Piasa Birds’ win over Hillsboro, advancing Southwestern to Tuesday’s super-sectional.

Mayci Wilderman had three hits and an RBI for the Birds, while Bri Roloff had two hits and two RBIs, Josie Boulion had two RBIs, and Bailee Nixon, Hannah Nixon, Sydney Baumgartner and Ashleigh Webb all had RBIs.

Haley Major, Shelby Houchiel and Zoe Honchull had the three hits for the Hilltoppers, who got three strikeouts from Kai Hanner.

Southwestern is now 24-2 and advances to the Athens super-sectional on Monday, going up against Stanford Olympia, who won their own sectional with a 6-0 win over Tolono Unity. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m.

