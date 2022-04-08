BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) Bags for Wags fundraiser is back in person on Monday, May 23, 2022. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the program begins at 7:00 pm. The spacious St. Clair Country Club once again serves as a generous host for this mission-driven soirée. Tickets are on sale now for Bags for Wags 2022 and this event will sell out.

Join your host, Courtney Landrum from 106.5 The Arch, and the BAHS team for the PURR-FECT PAWTY where BAHS will raffle off more than $10,000 worth of designer handbags, including bags from Gucci, Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and more! Purse raffle tickets are 1 for $25, 5 for $100, or 14 for $200. There will also be a curated live silent auction filled with vintage bags, fashion accessories, getaways, gift certificates, and more!

Admission tickets are just $60 each and include reserved table seating, delicious eats, and two complimentary cocktail tickets. Please view sponsorship opportunities and help support this ulti-mutt event.

Bags for Wags Event Chair and BAHS Vice President, Kristie Ward comments, “This event is like no other. We love recreating this unique event and gathering together all of the philanthropic and fun-loving ladies in our community to support an organization that has been improving and saving the lives of thousands upon thousands of pets in St. Clair County since 1959.”

Kim Vrooman, Belleville Area Humane Society Executive Director adds, “The shelter couldn’t do it without this support, and while the ladies have a blast, every single ticket holder knows we are doing this for the animals and their people. And that is something noble to behold.”

For all event details please visit: BAHS Bags for Wags. Any questions about admission or sponsorship, please reach out to BAHS Marketing and Events Specialist, Chelsea, at marketing@bahspets.org or 618-235-3712 ext. 120.

About Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS): The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for 63 years. Homeless animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS improves the lives of animals in our community through foster, adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include: foster and adoption, affordable spay/neuter options, low cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, free dog training, and a monthly pet food pantry.

To learn more, please visit www.bahspets.org.

