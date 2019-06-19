EDWARDSVILLE - Bagley Farms Meat Market has opened a convenient location at 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville just in time for the heavy summer barbecue season.

Bagley Farms Meat Market took over the old location of a business he owned with Ryan Hansen of Hansen Meat Company in Edwardsville.

Andrew Bagley, one of the owners, said Bagley Farms Meat Market is a local market with quality meats, cheese, vegetables and produce.

Bagley Farms Meat Market opened on May 8 and the owners are excited about the climate and people of Edwardsville.

“I was originally one of the owners of the Hansen store as an investor when he got out a little over a year ago, I purchased the equipment and took over the lease.”

Bagley said if someone wants a steak, for example, a quarter inch rather than an inch, they will accommodate them. The team at Bagley Farms Meat Market is very customer-driven, he said. The new meat market also has a family-oriented approach as Andrew’s brother, Adam, and his wife, Emily, team with him as owners in the operation.

With the Fourth of July approaching, Andrew is hoping people will stop by and stock up on meat, chicken, produce and more.

“We have a lot of repeat customers who keep coming in so far,” he said. “We want people to give us a chance. We have top-quality products.”

The new Bagley store also has potato salad, Mac and cheese, chicken salad, turkey, ham and hard salami with nine to 10 cheeses presently in the lunch counter.

A big seller this month is the June Bundle at the Bagley Farms Meat Market. The bundle is $69.96 and 20 percent off retail, Andrew said. The bundle includes the following:

2-12 ounce New York Strips

3 Chicken breasts

1 Wings

4 packages of ground beef

4 Pork burgers

4 Chicken kabobs

4 Pork kabobs

4 1/4 all beef hot dogs. (All these products are packed frozen)

Bagley said he believes his business has items priced close to or better than others in the area and he said adding the frozen vegetables, fruits and appetizers have expanded their base.

“The demographics here are amazing,” he said of Edwardsville. “We are also close to the university (SIUE) and a lot of college students like to grill as much as senior citizens.”

Andrew has an animal science degree from the University of Illinois. He also worked for Tyson and understands the marketing industry of beef.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“I think the Edwardsville area has a lot of potential for us,” Bagley said.

For more information, call (618) 307-9533 or check the business out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Bagley-Farms-Meat-Market-282570759319305/ or visit the 1059 Century Drive location in Edwardsville next to The Cup.

