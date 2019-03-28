SPRINGFIELD, IL – On Saturday, August 10, Bad Company will take the Illinois State Fair Illinois Lottery grandstand stage. Opening for them will be Foghat.

Formed in 1973 with members Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, Boz Burrell, and Simon Kirke, Bad Company was the first band signed to Zeppelin’s Swan Song label. Their self-titled debut album went five times platinum, cementing their success in the UK and later on the US. Their hits include “Can’t Get Enough” (#1), “Rock Steady,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” and more!

After taking a break and pursing other avenues in the 80’s/90’s the band got back together in 1999 to release an anthology with four new songs and start touring again.

Opening for them is Foghat. Not a group to take it easy, they released their “Under the Influence” album in 2016 and another live album in 2017. Expect an energetic show with all their hits, including the ever popular “Slow Ride.”

Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday, April 22 at the following prices:

Saturday, August 10: Bad Company with Foghat

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Saturday, August 17: Shinedown

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting April 20 at Ticketmaster.com. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, you can get them at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 22.

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the ticketed Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket provides fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes food, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert and Stage Side Party tickets will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets are on sale. Stage Side Party tickets purchased on or before July 15, 2019, will also receive a parking pass for the concert date event.

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

