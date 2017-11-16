ALTON - Becky Sancamper, a vice president over non-certified personnel for the Alton School District, had an interesting idea that turned into something that recognized many who deserve the spotlight - Extra Support Personnel.

Sancamper is also a clerk within the Alton School District at Lewis & Clark Elementary.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Wednesday was National Extra Support Personnel Day and at a general meeting within Alton High School, the ESPs present stood for a moment of recognition.

Sancamper said there is a Teachers Appreciation and Bosses Day, but sometimes ESPs don’t get the recognition and she thought it was important to give them a salute.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had gifts and goodie bags to give out at a general membership meeting on Nov. 15,” she said. “We have 288 ESPs in 12 buildings within the Alton School District.”

Some of these categories of employees include:

Teacher assistants
One on Ones
Maintenance
Secretary
Clerk
Cooks
Janitors
Computer techs
Interpreters
Safety aids
Librarians

“We have a really great teaching staff and administrators, but we also have these people who support them to do the jobs they need,” she said. “I just feel as a district, we have a really well-oiled machine. I wanted these people acknowledged on how extremely important they are to the full team.”

More like this:

Alton Superintendent Clarifies District's New Cell Phone Policy and Crisis Management Plan
2 days ago
Alton School District to Implement Internship Program for High School Students
2 days ago
OSF St. Anthony's to Host Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Group for Kids
Aug 27, 2025
O'Fallon School District 90 Welcomes Lindsay Beaston With 12 Years Teaching Experience
Jul 25, 2025
East St. Louis School District 189 Unveils Six New Principals for 2025
Aug 11, 2025

 