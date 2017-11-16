ALTON - Becky Sancamper, a vice president over non-certified personnel for the Alton School District, had an interesting idea that turned into something that recognized many who deserve the spotlight - Extra Support Personnel.

Sancamper is also a clerk within the Alton School District at Lewis & Clark Elementary.

Wednesday was National Extra Support Personnel Day and at a general meeting within Alton High School, the ESPs present stood for a moment of recognition.

Sancamper said there is a Teachers Appreciation and Bosses Day, but sometimes ESPs don’t get the recognition and she thought it was important to give them a salute.

“We had gifts and goodie bags to give out at a general membership meeting on Nov. 15,” she said. “We have 288 ESPs in 12 buildings within the Alton School District.”

Some of these categories of employees include:

Teacher assistants

One on Ones

Maintenance

Secretary

Clerk

Cooks

Janitors

Computer techs

Interpreters

Safety aids

Librarians

“We have a really great teaching staff and administrators, but we also have these people who support them to do the jobs they need,” she said. “I just feel as a district, we have a really well-oiled machine. I wanted these people acknowledged on how extremely important they are to the full team.”

