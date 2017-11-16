Backbone of the School District: Alton recognizes its Extra Support Personnel on special day
ALTON - Becky Sancamper, a vice president over non-certified personnel for the Alton School District, had an interesting idea that turned into something that recognized many who deserve the spotlight - Extra Support Personnel.
Sancamper is also a clerk within the Alton School District at Lewis & Clark Elementary.
Wednesday was National Extra Support Personnel Day and at a general meeting within Alton High School, the ESPs present stood for a moment of recognition.
Sancamper said there is a Teachers Appreciation and Bosses Day, but sometimes ESPs don’t get the recognition and she thought it was important to give them a salute.
“We had gifts and goodie bags to give out at a general membership meeting on Nov. 15,” she said. “We have 288 ESPs in 12 buildings within the Alton School District.”
Some of these categories of employees include:
Teacher assistants
One on Ones
Maintenance
Secretary
Clerk
Cooks
Janitors
Computer techs
Interpreters
Safety aids
Librarians
“We have a really great teaching staff and administrators, but we also have these people who support them to do the jobs they need,” she said. “I just feel as a district, we have a really well-oiled machine. I wanted these people acknowledged on how extremely important they are to the full team.”
