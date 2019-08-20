EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Officers and their families hosted its first annual Back to School Giveaway on Aug. 17 at the Keasler Complex.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event was for all students, kindergarten through high school. The students were able to get clothing, outerwear, accessories, backpacks, and shoes.

House of Victory was on hand to pass out free BBQ and backpacks. The kids were also able to get free haircuts.

Suzette Cranmer, event chair person, said:” There is a big need out there and they wanted to give back to the community.” Cranmer also said, “Thank you to everyone that donated to make this happen."



