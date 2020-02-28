GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Fire Protection District welcomed back a brother firefighter on Friday when Luke Warner returned to his post.

Warner had been recovering since March 2019 when a highly publicized terrible fire occurred in Bethalto. His fellow firefighter - Jacob "Jake Ringering - died in the fatal fire of injuries, while Warner was seriously injured. Warner was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital and since that time has worked to recover.

Friday was a day Luke Warner had yearned for every day during the past year.

"It’s a big day at Godfrey Fire Protection District," Godfrey Firefighters IAFF Local 1692 said in a statement. "Brother firefighter Luke Warner has returned to full duty today. It’s been a rough 12 months and he has worked hard to get to this point."

The firefighters encouraged residents to say hello and congratulate Luke Warner when they see him on the street and in different types of situations.

"We are glad to have him back in service and as you can see from the photo he hasn’t changed one bit," the Godfrey Firefighters IAFF Local 1692 closed in a statement.

