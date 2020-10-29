CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox announced they hired former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa on Thursday.

The team did not announce the length of the 76-year-old La Russa’s contract.

La Russa returns to the White Sox after managing the team from 1979 to 1986. The White Sox fired La Russa after the club got off to a 26–38 start in 1986. La Russa compiled a 522-510 record with the team.

La Russa then went to the Oakland Athletics and managed the Athletics from 1986 to 1995. La Russa managed the Oakland A's to three consecutive American League Pennants and World Series appearances from 1988 to 1990. He left Oakland and came to the St Louis Cardinals.

La Russa managed the Cardinals from 1996 to 2011. La Russa led the Cardinals to three National League championships and the 2006 and 2011 World Series titles.

La Russa retired from the Cardinals after the 2011 season. After his retirement, La Russa took a position with MLB with on-field discipline. He held this position for more than two seasons.

On May 17, 2014, La Russa accepted a position as Chief Baseball Officer for the Arizona Diamondbacks to oversee the entire baseball operations department.

In November 2017, the Boston Red Sox announced that La Russa had joined the team as vice president and special assistant to Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations.

The Los Angeles Angels hired La Russa as a senior adviser for baseball operations in November 2019.

La Russa was inducted into the 2014 Hall of Fame class as a manager.

La Russa ranks third in major league history in victories as a manager (2,728), trailing only Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763). He managed 5,097 games, joining Mack as the second manager or coach in American sports history to reach 5,000 games.

