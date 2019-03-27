ALTON – Lovejoy's is open for business.

Located on Piasa Street at the site of the now-defunct Elijah P's, the former restaurant and upscale bar is seeing new life as an event space. Owner Russ Smith put a lot of work into the building before it even opened as Elijah P's, including the construction of a back patio area and even an outdoor bar space. Smith said the new location has enjoyed a soft opening, saying people have already been booking events such as weddings, birthday parties, trivia nights and even a big summer event.

“We have a wide variety of things being booked already,” Smith said. “We can do weddings, reunions, just about any kind of gathering. We will be booking inside the dining room as well as the smaller rooms and even the back patio. I am excited to announce a big event this summer for the Junior League.”

The Junior League will be hosting its “Cue for a Cause” event, which features a barbecue competition to raise money for the continued community efforts of the junior league.

Along with the reopening of the building as an event space, Smith said he plans on opening the patio bar – called “the lodge bar” a few nights a week.

“We want to open it as a casual bar where people can enjoy sitting outside,” he said.

More information can be found at www.lovejoyweddings.com or by calling (618) 208-7473.

