SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Meghan Schorman limited Hardin-Calhoun to two hits, but Grace Baalman went one better, no-hitting the Explorers as Hardin-Calhoun took a 1-0 win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park in Alton Thursday afternoon.

The Explorers fell to 6-1 on the year; the Warriors improved to 10-2.

The only run of the game came on a Sydney Baalman homer to center leading off the top of the fifth. Calhoun's only other hit came from Abby Baalman, a single in the fifth.

Grace Baalman struck out 13 and walked none in the no-no. Schorman struck out 12 and walked four in taking the loss.

Marquette travels to Highland for a 4:30 p.m. game today, then goes to Belleville Althoff for a 11 a.m. Saturday game against the Crusaders. The Warriors are in a tournament at Beardstown this weekend, then host North Greene at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.