JERSEY COUNTY - Kevin Ayres, Chairman of the Jersey County Republican Party and a Precinct Committeeman for English Township, formally announced his candidacy for Jersey County Coroner.

He seeks to replace incumbent Coroner Kari Jo Alexander, who was sworn into the position last fall after the passing of her father, Larry Jo Alexander, who was the longest-serving coroner in Jersey County history. Ayres noted in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy that he worked closely with the two for years.

“I have been a Jersey County Deputy Coroner for five years and have been the Chief Deputy Coroner for the past two years working very closely with Larry Alexander and now with Kari Jo Alexander,” Ayres wrote in the Facebook post. “I have also been a Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputy for 20 years. I am very passionate about both positions and enjoy serving the people of Jersey County in both capacities.”

In addition to being a state-certified Lead Homicide Investigator with 45 hours of Medicolegal Death Investigation training, Ayres is also a veteran of the United States Army Reserves who served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

“I would appreciate your vote and the opportunity to serve the people of Jersey County as your next Coroner,” Ayres said in the post.

Aside from being Jersey County Republican Party chairman and a precinct committeeman, Ayres is also the president of the Jersey County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) board, and a member of the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 and Jerseyville Knights of Columbus.

Ayres graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1988 and graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. To stay updated on his campaign for coroner, visit Kevin Ayres for Jersey County Coroner’s Facebook page.

