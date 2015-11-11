Ayla Kyle Stevens
November 11, 2015 4:52 PM
Listen to the story
Parents: Brian Sievers and Holly Sutton-Sievers
Town of Residence: Alton, IL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Gender: Female
Birth Weight: 5 lbs. 9 oz.
Article continues after sponsor message
Date of Birth: September 21, 2015
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Kenna Sievers, 3
Grandparents: Christina and Leonard (Sandy), Grafton, IL | June Sievers, Jerseyville, IL | Richard (Rick) Sievers, Jerseyville, IL