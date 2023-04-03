Axes Physical Therapy Cuts Ribbon in Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON - Axes Physical Therapy celebrated its Grand Opening in Glen Carbon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend. Clinic Director Bradley Webb described it as “an outpatient physical therapy clinic” and said it’s the “first one in Illinois.”

“Changing people’s lives, helping them achieve their goals, getting them back to doing the things they love to do - that’s our primary goal,” Webb said. “We go all-out working with physicians [and] patients, and providing them opportunities to achieve the goals that they are looking for.”

Webb said the new clinic has a wide array of equipment and activities to help patients get back in motion.

“We have a full complement of equipment: weights, biometrics, cardiovascular equipment,” Webb said. “We provide manual therapy treatment, exercise activities, functional activities, work conditioning, work hardening - we have a pretty full gambit of opportunities to rehabilitate and get people back to doing the things they love to do.”

He said between the business community, the livelihood, SIUE, and more, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area was the perfect place to open Axes Physical Therapy’s first Illinois clinic.

“We chose this location because we really enjoy the Edwardsville community,” he said. “A lot of people know it’s a growing community. It’s centrally located, so for our first clinic in Illinois, we wanted to have a clinic that was easily accessible for the surrounding communities.”

As far as what’s next, Webb said he’s looking forward to an “exciting future” for the clinic.

“We’re excited about helping people get back to living their lives, achieving their goals, providing excellent patient outcomes, and just joining the community - it’s a fun community,” he said. “It’s a big, exciting future for us.”

A full video from the ribbon-cutting ceremony can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

