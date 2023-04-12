GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s 18th Annual Student Art Exhibition is underway, and awards were announced during the show’s opening, Thursday, April 6.

Daniel McDonald took first place with his drawing, “Still Life with Bowling Pin.”

“Lewis and Clark Community College has been a great learning opportunity for me,” McDaniel said. “I have never submitted my artwork in an exhibition before and was genuinely surprised to win. There are so many talented artists that submitted equally great work! I am just thankful to get to participate.”

Other awards included:

2nd place - Laura Shansey – "Sunrise Crane", Digital photography

3rd place - Grace Becker – "Lamb Still Life", Drawing

Honorable Mention - Ryan Kuhn – "Electric Eye", 3D Design

Honorable Mention - Jeannette Carrington – "Solitude in the Desert", Photo composites

Honorable Mention - Madison Baca – "Passion Fruit", Digital Illustration

Special Recognition - Mary Curvey –"Burden", Drawing

Special Recognition - Laura Perry – "Cactus Box", 3D Design

Special Recognition - Kayla Rudolph – "Self-portrait in Green", Basic Design

Article continues after sponsor message

The exhibition, which comprises 90 student works, will run through April 30, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus. Many are available for purchase.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays throughout the exhibition.

Learn more at www.lc.edu/art-student.

For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Art program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.

More like this: