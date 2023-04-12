Pictured from left to right are the winners of the 2023 L&C Student Art Exhibition: Kayla Rudolph, Laura Perry, Mary Curvey, Madison Baca, Jeannette Carrington, Ryan Kuhn, Grace Becker, Laura Shansey and Daniel McDonald. NATHAN WOODSIDE/L&C MARKETING & PRDaniel McDonald’s “Still Life with Bowling Pin” took first place in this year’s Student Art Exhibition at Lewis and Clark Community College. NATHAN WOODSIDE/L&C MARKETING & PRGODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s 18th Annual Student Art Exhibition is underway, and awards were announced during the show’s opening, Thursday, April 6.

Daniel McDonald took first place with his drawing, “Still Life with Bowling Pin.”

“Lewis and Clark Community College has been a great learning opportunity for me,” McDaniel said. “I have never submitted my artwork in an exhibition before and was genuinely surprised to win. There are so many talented artists that submitted equally great work! I am just thankful to get to participate.”

Other awards included:

  • 2nd place - Laura Shansey – "Sunrise Crane", Digital photography
  • 3rd place - Grace Becker – "Lamb Still Life", Drawing
  • Honorable Mention - Ryan Kuhn – "Electric Eye", 3D Design
  • Honorable Mention - Jeannette Carrington – "Solitude in the Desert", Photo composites
  • Honorable Mention - Madison Baca – "Passion Fruit", Digital Illustration
  • Special Recognition - Mary Curvey –"Burden", Drawing
  • Special Recognition - Laura Perry – "Cactus Box", 3D Design
  • Special Recognition - Kayla Rudolph – "Self-portrait in Green", Basic Design

The exhibition, which comprises 90 student works, will run through April 30, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus. Many are available for purchase.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays throughout the exhibition.

Learn more at www.lc.edu/art-student.

For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Art program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.

