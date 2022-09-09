ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are excited to present a new Downtown Alton Mural Grant Program. This program is designed to assist property and business owners in the funding and implementation of murals and artwork for the purpose of creating a positive visual impact, stimulating private investment, and complementing other community development efforts, while tapping into community talent and investing in local artists.

In order to be eligible, the building must be located within the Alton Main Street district boundary. A business or property owner may apply for a proposed project with a budget of $1,250. The grant is designed to cover estimated material costs of $250 and an estimated artist stipend of $1,000.

Interested property owners and tenants with owners’ permission may submit an application along with a photo of the intended location to be painted. Full details as well as a form for artists to express interest in painting a mural can be found at: https://downtownalton.com/events/public-art-projects/

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Main Street Design Committee will select projects based on the merit of the concepts presented and will work with the selected applicants and pair with artists, if needed, to help develop a final design.

Artists must adhere to an approved materials list to ensure longevity of murals, and projects must be completed by December 31st 2022. 8 grants are available, first come first served.

“Community murals and other arts initiatives encourage a sense of excitement among citizens and promote reinvestment in downtown districts,” sard Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, adding “Murals and artwork create the kind of place where residents and tourists are eager to live and visit, increasing traffic, tourism, and local spending.”

More like this: