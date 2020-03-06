Last year, multiple youth groups and area Christian leaders came to the Assembly of God church in Bunker Hill, IL for the first Awaken conference. With nearly 200 students in attendance, 11 students made a first-time decision to accept Christ as their Savior and Lord and 41 others re-committed to living their daily life for Jesus.

Expecting even more participation this year, The River Church in Alton has graciously offered to host Awaken 2020 on April 3. Awaken is a smaller-scale, one night, high-quality youth encounter which will feature a dynamic experience of prayer, panel discussions, messages, testimonies, a drama skit, and worship. All youth in grades 6-12 are invited to participate. The cost for the night is $5 which includes dinner and drinks. Registration and dinner are from 6-7 PM and the conference ends at 10:30.

Awaken is unique, it was birthed out of prayer and formed through the efforts of area churches from different denominations. The organizers believe Jesus called on them to unite in this way when he prayed for His Church, "that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me." (John 17:21) The focus for the evening will be denominational neutral with a focus on Jesus, the “author and perfecter of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2). Their prayer is that the Spirit of God will open the hearts of the youth to a deeper love and relationship with Jesus.

The Awaken Team says this conference will rival the caliber of national conferences but with the care and attentiveness which only those committed to our region and local Church can offer. Awaken 2020 is designed to unite people in Christ while awakening hearts to the glory of God in his name.

For information and registration call 217-320 9697.

