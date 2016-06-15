Avery Marie Ferenbach
June 15, 2016 11:13 AM
Name: Avery Marie Ferenbach
Parent: Alexandria Ferenbach of Godfrey
Birth weight: 8 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: June 10, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Sally Ferenbach, Godfrey; Eric Ferenbach, Godfrey; Denise Melchert, Alton
Great Grandparents: John Ferenbach, Dow; RuthAnn Hale, Louisville
