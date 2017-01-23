Avery Mae Cato
January 23, 2017 8:38 AM
Name: Avery Mae Cato
Parents: Megan and Zachary Cato of Bethalto
Birth weight: 10 lbs 6 oz
Time : 12:22 PM
Date: January 3, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Raylan (4)
Grandparents: Brian & Dena Kelley, Alton; Corey Rigdon & Jaimie Lavender, Alton; Tracy Cato, Alton; Brian & Precious Cato, Wood River
Great Grandparents: Shirley Zinkan, Edwardsville
