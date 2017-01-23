Name: Avery Mae Cato

Parents:  Megan and Zachary Cato of Bethalto

Birth weight:  10 lbs 6 oz

Time :  12:22 PM

Date:  January 3, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Raylan (4)

Grandparents:  Brian & Dena Kelley, Alton; Corey Rigdon & Jaimie Lavender, Alton; Tracy Cato, Alton; Brian & Precious Cato, Wood River

Great Grandparents:  Shirley Zinkan, Edwardsville

