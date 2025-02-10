WOOD RIVER — Avery Huddleston demonstrated her skills on the basketball court as the Civic Memorial High School girls' basketball team secured a significant victory against Pleasant Plains on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. The Eagles triumphed with a score of 49-41, bringing their season record to 22 wins.

Huddleston, who played a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive strategies, scored 14 points during the game and was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Civic Memorial head coach Jeff Durbin described the win as one of the team's best performances of the season.

“Avery is probably my team's best finisher, game in and game out,” Durbin said. “She had a great game against Pleasant Plains. She made some big shots and some great free throws. She deserved the player of the game.”

In addition to her performance in the recent game, Huddleston has also been recognized as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Avery's consistent contributions to the team have made a notable impact throughout the season.

