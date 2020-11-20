EAST ST LOUIS – Emerson has named 100 local educators as the 2020 honorees of the company’s Excellence in Teaching Awards. The annual program recognizes St. Louis area instructors, selected by their schools’ administrators, for their accomplishments and dedication to their students and the teaching profession.

Kia Eiland of East St. Louis School District’s James Avant Elementary School is one of the honorees. Ms. Eiland is an exceptional teacher that is known for going above and beyond to serve both students and fellow teachers. Quanshanda Nicholson, Principal of Avant, notes, “Ms. Eiland is a teacher leader that does whatever it takes to support students, colleagues and the school.”

Most importantly, Ms. Eiland is dedicated to her 1st grade students, who include many English Language Learners (ELL). She has worked with our ELL population for several years and built strong, collaborative, trusting relationships with students, parents and the other support staff that serve them. She pushes herself to grow as an educator and uses student data to adjust her instructional strategies to best serve them.

In addition to her full-time teaching duties, Ms. Eiland wears many other leadership hats at her school. She serves as Chair of the MTSS/RTI (Multi-Tier System of Supports / Response to Intervention) team, which focuses on identifying and addressing the specific academic as well as social and emotional challenges of struggling students. Ms. Eiland is a Master Mentor Teacher and invests considerable hours each week to mentoring full-time resident teachers at the school. She also serves as the Tech Lead in her campus to support other teachers in integrating technology in curriculum delivery.

Ms. Eiland truly invests her time and energy in building a positive, nurturing school climate and culture that includes serving as the sponsor for the elementary student Tech Club, Pom Pom Team and Cheerleaders.

