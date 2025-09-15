EAST ST. LOUIS — Avant Elementary School in East St. Louis has opened a new School Food Pantry, a development aimed at increasing access to essential food and resources for families in the East St. Louis School District 189.

The pantry, launched in partnership with the St. Louis Area Food Bank, seeks to provide support with dignity, compassion, and care.

The initiative reflects the district’s commitment to addressing food insecurity among its students and their families.

“Avant families by increasing access to essential food and resources. The school is committed to distributing items with dignity, compassion, and care — because every family deserves to feel supported,” the district said in a statement.

The district expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the project, emphasizing the collective effort to strengthen the school community.

“We’re deeply grateful to everyone who helped make this vision a reality. Together, we’re building a stronger, healthier school community,” the statement added.