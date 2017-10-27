Name: Avalynn Lee Longnecker

Parents: Kelsey Reeser of Bethalto and Dylan Longnecker of Batchtown

Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 1:50 PM

Date: October 19, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Natalie Kessler (4)

Grandparents: Cassie & Chris Clark, Bethalto; Melinda Longnecker, Jerseyville;

Robbie Longnecker, Batchtown

Great Grandparents: Sharon Smith, East Alton; John & Carolyn Clark, Fairview Heights; Bonita Smith, Bridgeton; Oma Lee Longnecker, Batchtown;

Vince & Judy Espinosa, Carrollton

