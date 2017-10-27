Avalynn Lee Longnecker
Name: Avalynn Lee Longnecker
Parents: Kelsey Reeser of Bethalto and Dylan Longnecker of Batchtown
Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 1:50 PM
Date: October 19, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Natalie Kessler (4)
Grandparents: Cassie & Chris Clark, Bethalto; Melinda Longnecker, Jerseyville;
Robbie Longnecker, Batchtown
Great Grandparents: Sharon Smith, East Alton; John & Carolyn Clark, Fairview Heights; Bonita Smith, Bridgeton; Oma Lee Longnecker, Batchtown;
Vince & Judy Espinosa, Carrollton
