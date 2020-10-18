Get The Latest News!

GIRLS SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE - Ava Whittaker won two events, and the Edwardsville High girls swimming team won seven of the eight events in capturing the Southern Illinois High School Championships meet Saturday morning at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers won the meet with 226 points, with Alton coming in second at 121 points, Collinsville was third with 78 points, and Belleville Althoff Catholic was fourth at 37 points.

Whittaker won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:24.70 and the 100-yard freestyle at 56.28 seconds. Allison Naylor won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.17, Pera Onal the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.43, Savannah Grinter the 100-yard backstroke at 1:05.57, and Maddie Milburn the 500-yard freestyle at 5:51.43 to highlight the Edwardsville times.

Eleanor Schuler of Alton came in second in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:06.17, with Cecelia Parker placing second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.71, and Claire Paule was third in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:15.01 to highlight the Redbirds times.

This was the first meet since March that the Redbirds have competed in. They will be in the Edwardsville Sectional on Oct. 24.

