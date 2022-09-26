ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior golfer Ava Bartosiak has been at the top of her game as the season unfolded in August and headed into September.

Recently, she scored twice in the low 40s and seems to have a love of the game of golf.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Ava is “really outstanding.”

“I am looking forward to what she does the rest of the season,” the coach said. “She is not giving up and working hard every day. If you get the type of effort she gives from a player that is incredible. She loves and respects the game of golf and has a lot of knowledge.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Ava is a Tucker’s Automotive & Repair Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

When Ava is on the course, she is one determined golfer, her coach says, and is highly competitive.

“Ava is also a good student,” Coach Walsh said. “She is a great leader in her school and will be good for whatever college she goes to after Marquette.

"She makes good decisions both in golf and at school at Marquette Catholic. She is just a good person.”

More like this:

CSUN Golf Star Gracie Piar, A Marquette Catholic State Champion, Seeks Support for Giving Day
Mar 6, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes Of Month; Stephans' Sisterly Bond Strengthens Marquette Catholic Soccer Team
6 days ago
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Radley Hoener Signs National Letter of Intent
Mar 11, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month: Explorers' Karly Davenport Shatters Three School Indoor Records at Jersey Meet
Mar 25, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025

 