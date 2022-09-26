ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior golfer Ava Bartosiak has been at the top of her game as the season unfolded in August and headed into September.

Recently, she scored twice in the low 40s and seems to have a love of the game of golf.

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Ava is “really outstanding.”

“I am looking forward to what she does the rest of the season,” the coach said. “She is not giving up and working hard every day. If you get the type of effort she gives from a player that is incredible. She loves and respects the game of golf and has a lot of knowledge.”

Ava is a Tucker’s Automotive & Repair Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

When Ava is on the course, she is one determined golfer, her coach says, and is highly competitive.

“Ava is also a good student,” Coach Walsh said. “She is a great leader in her school and will be good for whatever college she goes to after Marquette.

"She makes good decisions both in golf and at school at Marquette Catholic. She is just a good person.”

