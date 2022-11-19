ALTON – Senior Ava Bartosiak has gone to catholic schooling her entire life. It was important to her that she find a Catholic university after attending St. Mary’s and Marquette growing up.

So, she did her research.

She knew she wanted to go to a Catholic school, and she knew she wanted that school to be somewhere down south.

She landed at Ave Maria University, a small Roman Catholic University in Florida, about an hour’s drive from the beach in nearby Naples.

“I went down there and loved it,” Ava said. “It’s very warm down there,” she said jokingly.

She’s looking forward to not only her time on the beach but getting back to the golf course.

Ava believes she is ready to make the jump from high school to the collegiate golf scene.

“I’m going to be practicing a lot going down there but I think I’m ready.”

She’s familiar with the style of courses down there because she’s already played a few.

Ava had her fair share of accomplishments at Marquette with the highlight being her second-place team finish in the Class 1A State Championship her junior year.

Like a lot of people graduating from Marquette, she calls her fellow students, friends, and teachers her family. It’s the part she’ll miss most.

“The family is the thing that really makes Marquette what I wanted to come here for,” she said.

But, when one door closes, another one opens.

“It’s a new chapter in my life. I’m so excited. This is my dream.”

