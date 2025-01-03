EDWARDSVILLE - Senior forward Kaylea Lacey, who's been a major part of the Alton high girls basketball team for multiple seasons, is still a key to the Redbirds as they seek to go to the IHSA Class 4A state finals in March in Bloomington-Normal.

Lacey played a guiding role in the Redbirds' finish last year at 32-3, losing in the super-sectional game to Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Alton is off to a blazing 13-1 start under head coach Deserea Howard in the 2024-2025 campaign.

The Redbirds proved to many observers so far this season that Alton is still a very good girls' team even without all-everything point guard Kiyoko Proctor, who has now returned to the lineup after a knee injury forced her out of action for the first part of the season. Proctor was still on the sidelines in her captain role encouraging and helping all the girls around her.

Lacey is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds for her efforts with Alton this year.

"We're definitely building chemistry, and still working with those other options," Lacey said earlier in the season, "even with missing her. So, I feel like we're still working on some things, so we're still improving as a team."

Alton's also upgraded their schedule to play more top teams in both the St. Louis area and the state in order to be ready for the postseason.

"I feel that's going to help prepare us for bigger games later on in the season," Lacey said.

As far as the remainder of the season, Lacey is optimistic about good things happening for herself and the Redbirds.

"I hope we just keep on coming together," Lacey said, "and keep on building chemistry, keep on improving, and just keep winning some games."

