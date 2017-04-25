EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced it is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in a Granite City armed robbery investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said at 6:11 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017, an employee was robbed inside a business in rural Granite City. Officials say the black male subject entered the business and inquired with the employee about money. The subject appeared to be wearing dark pants, a red hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

The man brandished a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. The suspect left the store, entered into a passenger car, which is described as possibly a newer model Hyundai Accent, and fled the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the above photos to assist in this investigation. Anyone who has any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, via a Facebook Message, or at one of the following numbers, and as always you may remain anonymous.