MACOUPIN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon at a residence on Shipman Cutoff Road in rural Macoupin County. The incident took place around 4 p.m.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a suspect is in custody, although further details about the circumstances surrounding the crime have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have indicated that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

