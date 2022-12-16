HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022.

The body was found near the school in a creek on Fairground Avenue in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Superintendent David Powell said he was notified by police the deceased person found was not a high school student.

The Vandalia at Hillsboro boys basketball game set for Friday night has been canceled.

More to come.

