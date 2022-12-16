HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The body was found near the school in a creek on Fairground Avenue in Hillsboro.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hillsboro Superintendent David Powell said he was notified by police the deceased person found was not a high school student.

The Vandalia at Hillsboro boys basketball game set for Friday night has been canceled.

More to come.

More like this:

Bank Of Hillsboro Announces Rebranding To Constitution Bank
Jul 8, 2025
$5,000 Awarded to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners
Jul 8, 2025
Duckworth Rails Against GOP Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP: “I’m Only Here Today Because of Programs Like These”  
Jun 25, 2025

 